Against the weaponisation of anti-Semitism
Watch my panel discussion at the US Embassy peace camp.
In April I was asked by the peace camp outside the US Embassy to participate in this panel about the phenomenon of weaponising anti-Semitism to protect Israel from criticism and opposition.
The Crispin Flintoff Show broadcast it live and you can still watch the whole discussion in the video above.
Yes, I agree with Jackie Walker about the left needing to get sharp and upping their game. Good work is done by lots of groups on the left but I always feel there is a lack of coordination sometimes. Compare that to - for example - the Campaign Against Antisemitism with their Enough is Enough campaign, you see a clear unity within its proponents, a repetition of the same (weak) message, but also an effort to fill public places with yellow ribbons and anti-Palestine stickers. The left doesn't seem to be quite so united.
I think also of Husam Zomlot, who is excellent and responding to bullshit corporate media questions. Either he has been schooled by a group of media savvy people, or he has worked out a formula for cutting through. I feel more of the left could learn from this, but I feel there is a lack of unity in messaging.
It's not that the left are all fighting each other, it's just that a tighter, more precise messaging could be more effective in reaching the public, cutting through the bullshit, and getting that message across.
I suppose what I'm saying is taking the messages of the left to the next level, via a unified campaign.
It is time to evacuate Israel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sv8XihWogkc