Palestine is Still the Issue

Palestine is Still the Issue

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
St. Lydia of the Kinfe's avatar
St. Lydia of the Kinfe
11hEdited

Yes, I agree with Jackie Walker about the left needing to get sharp and upping their game. Good work is done by lots of groups on the left but I always feel there is a lack of coordination sometimes. Compare that to - for example - the Campaign Against Antisemitism with their Enough is Enough campaign, you see a clear unity within its proponents, a repetition of the same (weak) message, but also an effort to fill public places with yellow ribbons and anti-Palestine stickers. The left doesn't seem to be quite so united.

I think also of Husam Zomlot, who is excellent and responding to bullshit corporate media questions. Either he has been schooled by a group of media savvy people, or he has worked out a formula for cutting through. I feel more of the left could learn from this, but I feel there is a lack of unity in messaging.

It's not that the left are all fighting each other, it's just that a tighter, more precise messaging could be more effective in reaching the public, cutting through the bullshit, and getting that message across.

I suppose what I'm saying is taking the messages of the left to the next level, via a unified campaign.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael Buergermeister's avatar
Michael Buergermeister
9h

It is time to evacuate Israel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sv8XihWogkc

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Asa Winstanley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture