An anti-imperialist Your Party?
Watch my appearance on the Empire Watch livestream.
I joined the Empire Watch livestream last month to talk about Your Party, and the prospects for an anti-imperialist mass socialist party in the UK. We discussed it in the context of my book Weaponising Anti-Semitism.
You can watch the segment in the video above (26 minutes), or the entire 2 hour 16 minute livestream in the video below.
