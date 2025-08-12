On last week’s Electronic Intifada livestream, we interviewed the investigative journalist Matt Kennard about his latest scoop exposing the British military’s spy flights over the Gaza Strip.

In his latest article, Matt revealed for Palestine Deep Dive last week that, instead of flying these spy flights directly over Gaza, the UK is now paying for a US company to do them on its behalf instead. The claim is that the RAF is now too overstretched to do so using its own aircraft.

But Matt says this is unlikely, and that the true reason is probably more to do with the fact that — coming under increased criticism at home — the UK government is trying to cover up its involvement in Israel’s Gaza holocaust by using a US private military contractor to cover up its role.

Watch the whole interview segment in the video above.

Later in the livestream, after the interview with Matt, we also discussed his revelations with our military expert Jon Elmer.

Due to an apparent mix-up during the handover from the RAF to the private military contractor, the path of these spy flights was revealed, showing that it was focused (on the 28th of July at least) on circling around Khan Younis — the southern city in Gaza where the highest concentration of military confrontations between the Israeli army and the Palestinian armed resistance in Gaza has been taking place in recent weeks.

The verdict of Jon Elmer on this fight path was clear: this was not a hostage-finding exercise.

"This looks to me like an overflight of an Israeli military operation" against Palestinians, said Elmer.

This stands in stark contrast to David Lammy’s recent claim to the BBC that: “We are not assisting and it would be quite wrong for the British government to assist in the prosecution of this war in Gaza. We are not doing that and would never do that.”

Watch Jon’s analysis contrasted with Lammy’s lies in the video clip below:

Finally, for the wider context of recent military operations in Khan Younis, watch Jon’s latest resistance report here: