Palestine is Still the Issue

Palestine is Still the Issue

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jean Marie Wilson-Main's avatar
Jean Marie Wilson-Main
4d

Hence the massive fuss when a RAF plane got spray painted. They couldn’t use it for a while to help Israel.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JoAnn Baker Paul's avatar
JoAnn Baker Paul
4d

Thank you all

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Asa Winstanley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture