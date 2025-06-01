British government distancing itself from Israel while supporting the genocide
Watch: Is there a shift happening?
On The Electronic Intifada livestream last week, we discussed why and how the British and other European governments are try to appear to say some mildly critical things about Israel while still supporting the genocide in practice.
Watch the whole segment in the video above.
The Western Governments all of them no exceptions or excuses. I put a post on many months ago about the MSM TV News Channel’ BBC ITV SKY et al. The subject was the turning point of Public Opinion when people started thinking for themselves and seeing real time footage of the atrocities being committed. No Government No Media Outlet should escape from the LIES that they Covered up for over a Year. Not one Government Official from any Country spoke out about the Holocaust taking place in Gaza / Palestine not one Newspaper or TV News Network showed or wrote about the Murder of Babies Children Women and Men, Aid Workers Surgeons Nurses Doctors in fact anyone unfortunate enough to be in Hospital Any Hospital and Journalists. They knew what was happening but blacked it out all these foreign affairs reporters from the following TV News Channels are complicit with this Cover Up also the Studio Newsreaders. They all knew what Netanyahu and his Nazi IDF and Mossad were doing in Gaza/ Palestine the Horror unleashed on the Indigenous population should have been Stopped and the MSM should have and could have done this. As for the Jew controlled Western World Governments I have no Words suitable for describing The Cowardly Filth in Power. FREE GAZA/ PALESTINE NOW!!!!
Tldr: the uk government wants the US to focus on the War On Russia for the time being and will pretend to care about Palestine in order to make its priorities known.