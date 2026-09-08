On The Electronic Intifada livestream last month I reported on David Miller’s anti-Zionist legal victory being solidified at the Employment Appeals Tribunal.
Watch the full segment in the video above.
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The Crown has been one of the most ardent crusaders for a thousand years. Gotta clear the holy land to prepare for the return of the Christ.
Under the radar, there is a real anti-Zionist movement, from the Bund until now. Jewish Currents chronicles it.
Jeff Stokes San Diego USA
https://thenewinvestigator.substack.com/