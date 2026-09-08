Palestine is Still the Issue

Palestine is Still the Issue

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Elliott Freed's avatar
Elliott Freed
Sep 9

The Crown has been one of the most ardent crusaders for a thousand years. Gotta clear the holy land to prepare for the return of the Christ.

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Jeff Stokes's avatar
Jeff Stokes
Sep 8

Under the radar, there is a real anti-Zionist movement, from the Bund until now. Jewish Currents chronicles it.

Jeff Stokes San Diego USA

https://thenewinvestigator.substack.com/

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