Palestine is Still the Issue

Palestine is Still the Issue

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Tracy Sauvage's avatar
Tracy Sauvage
5d

Thanks Asa, had my steroid dose of meds doubled some way be slightly off kilter now., having said that I can't go from the angry to accepting stage for Gaza.

I will never accept this for Palestine, Sudan, Congo thanks for your work, I'm less polite than you. Is it any wonder that this world may drive you nuts, isn't that the legitimate response.

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Kevin KC Flynn's avatar
Kevin KC Flynn
21h

You should help me with my 2028 presidential run. I start off by recognizing that narcissists make for the worst leaders. I've got it all figured out and what I have to say and my leadership style could change the course of human history.

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