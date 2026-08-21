For episode three of the Anti-Imperialist Film Club, Ileana Chan and myself watched Dear You, an emotionally charged film that was massive hit in China. And it was surprisingly anti-imperialist.
Watch the full episode in the video above.
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Thanks Asa, had my steroid dose of meds doubled some way be slightly off kilter now., having said that I can't go from the angry to accepting stage for Gaza.
I will never accept this for Palestine, Sudan, Congo thanks for your work, I'm less polite than you. Is it any wonder that this world may drive you nuts, isn't that the legitimate response.
You should help me with my 2028 presidential run. I start off by recognizing that narcissists make for the worst leaders. I've got it all figured out and what I have to say and my leadership style could change the course of human history.