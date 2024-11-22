Debunking propaganda surrounding October the 7th assault
Watch my discussion with Ahmed from Australia's Palestine Justice Movement.
This was a really good discussion with Ahmed Alabadla from the Palestine Justice Movement in Australia about the October the 7th assault, debunking the Israeli propaganda narratives surrounding it.
It’s based on my major investigation, published 7 October 2024, titled “How Israel killed hundreds of its own people on 7 October.”
Watch the whole thing in the video above.
How is it that in this climate of fear simply calling for a ceasefire could land you in trouble if by doing so you upset someone’s ’sensibilities’ or be portrayed as antisemitic? The MSM are complicit and the perpetrators of genocide are enabled.
If this were a plot of a movie and not real life, a state capable of such machinations would be seen as evil and its leader an ‘evil genius’.
Our world has been turned on its head.
Great conversation from both of you guys. Keep up the good work. Keep talking about Palestine, we can never forgive nor forget the genocide unfolding in front of our eyes. We can never give in to the tyrannic power and fake propaganda of the so called Western democracies hypocrisy, double standards and complicity. EVIL can never win. Thieves can never be owners! THE END is near.....Palestine will be free with the Will of God and the Will of Free Fighters. Resistance From Hamas, AlQassam Bridage, AlAqsa Flood, Hezbollah and others is legal under International Law whereas colonisation, occupation, oppression and Apartheid are all illegal under International Law.