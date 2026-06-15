Last month a supposedly “groundbreaking new report” about the alleged campaign of mass rape by Hamas on October 7th 2023 came out from the Israelis.

But, of course, it turned out to be just a collection of reheated old false accusations — the same ones we have repeatedly debunked at The Electronic Intifada, time and time again.

On The Electronic Intifada livestream, Ali Abunimah broke down in detail why the report was a total nonsense, recycling long-debunked lies about “Hamas rape.”

Not at all coincidentally, the report came out at the exact same time that the extremely well documents facts about Israel’s systemic campaign of mass rape and sexual torture of Palestinian prisoners (including children) were starting to break through to the mainstream media, with an article even in The New York Times.

Ali got into the all details, while myself and the rest of the EI team contributed to the discussion afterwards.

Watch the full segment in the video above.