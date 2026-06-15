Palestine is Still the Issue

Palestine is Still the Issue

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Michael Eriksson's avatar
Michael Eriksson
Jun 15

Thank you Asa for everything you have done and sacrificed reporting on this.

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Erica's avatar
Erica
Jun 27

I saw a British filmmaker basically say Israel left

the gate open, let the Israel soldiers sleep until 10 am and the enemy parachuted in with no opposition.

Netanjahu had their attack plans for a whole year!

Netanjahu just wanted an excuse to continue the genocide of Gaza.

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