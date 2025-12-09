Despite establishment fix, some important legal victories for Palestine in the UK
Watch my latest segment from the EI livestream.
On The Electronic Intifada livestream last week, I broke down my recent story about the judge leading the panel that will rule on the application currently before the UK’s High Court to unban Palestine Action.
As a lawyer in the 1980s, Victoria Sharp once advised Robert Maxwell.
I also talked about the wider context of government repression in the UK targeting Palestine solidarity activists; about how justice minister David Lammy seems to want to end the ancient British right to a trial by jury.
But I also recounted three important recent legal victories for Palestine — cases that should never have been brought in the first place.
Watch the whole segment in the video above.
It is beyond absurd that anyone should blame anyone else for ruining Britain when there is proof everywhere that this government is absolutely against fair play, decency and tolerance.