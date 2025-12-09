On The Electronic Intifada livestream last week, I broke down my recent story about the judge leading the panel that will rule on the application currently before the UK’s High Court to unban Palestine Action.

As a lawyer in the 1980s, Victoria Sharp once advised Robert Maxwell.

I also talked about the wider context of government repression in the UK targeting Palestine solidarity activists; about how justice minister David Lammy seems to want to end the ancient British right to a trial by jury.

But I also recounted three important recent legal victories for Palestine — cases that should never have been brought in the first place.

