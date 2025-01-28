Join The Electronic Intifada live at 5 pm UK time for a special livestream with Ali Abunimah, as he talks about his ordeal in Switzerland over the weekend.

Ali was violently arrested shortly ahead of a talk he was due to give in Zurich on Saturday. He was detained without charge and held without being permitted to call anyone. He was deported on Monday.

We’ll also talk about the momentous events in Palestine, as hundreds of thousands of Palestinians returned to their homes in northern Gaza.

Here’s links to all our social media accounts that will broadcast the stream: YouTube, Rumble, X (former Twitter), Twitch, Facebook and Instagram.

Timezones: 19:00 Palestine / 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CET / 11:00 CT / 12:00 ET / 09:00 PT

If you miss the broadcast live, you will be able to watch it back in the video above.