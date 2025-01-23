On day 5 of the ceasefire in Gaza, join us at 5 pm UK time for the weekly livestream from The Electronic Intifada.
We’ll be joined from Gaza by Electronic Intifada contributor Donya Abu Sitta with an update on the situation since the ceasefire took effect.
We will also talk to Dyab Abou Jahjah, a Belgian-Lebanese political activist who co-founded The Hind Rajab Foundation, an excellent group which had been making a lot of waves recently by holding Israeli war criminals to account around the world.
Please join myself, Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer and Tamara Nassar at the following times:
19:00 Palestine time / 20:00 Amman time / 17:00 GMT / 1800 CET / 11 am CT / 12 pm ET / 9 am PT
Here’s links all our social media accounts that will broadcast the stream: YouTube, Rumble, X (former Twitter), Twitch, Facebook and Instagram.
Palestine is Still the Issue is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
You are all my heroes now. Saying what my wise heart feels. Loving you & all who need to know. You are not alone in this awful genocidal insanity. May this be over soon. Bless you for your work & solidarity. Palestine must be freed so we can have humanity back.
Well - I think I have managed it The West Report is the title of from one of Australia's most respected on-line journalists - Michael West.
/Users/jamesskable/Desktop/www.youtube.com:watch?v=6YKLjsICAh4.webloc