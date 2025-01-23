On day 5 of the ceasefire in Gaza, join us at 5 pm UK time for the weekly livestream from The Electronic Intifada.

We’ll be joined from Gaza by Electronic Intifada contributor Donya Abu Sitta with an update on the situation since the ceasefire took effect.

We will also talk to Dyab Abou Jahjah, a Belgian-Lebanese political activist who co-founded The Hind Rajab Foundation, an excellent group which had been making a lot of waves recently by holding Israeli war criminals to account around the world.

Please join myself, Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer and Tamara Nassar at the following times:

19:00 Palestine time / 20:00 Amman time / 17:00 GMT / 1800 CET / 11 am CT / 12 pm ET / 9 am PT

Here’s links all our social media accounts that will broadcast the stream: YouTube, Rumble, X (former Twitter), Twitch, Facebook and Instagram.