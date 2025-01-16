Join the Electronic Intifada livestream imminently, as we talk about what the new Gaza ceasefire deal will really mean.

Here’s links all our social media accounts that will broadcast the stream: YouTube, Rumble, X (former Twitter), Twitch, Facebook and Instagram.

This evening’s lineup:

Palestinian journalist Ahmed Alnaouq will return to the show to talk about the ceasefire in Gaza and whether or not Israel will really end the genocide.

Dissident Israeli economist Shir Hever will return to talk about recent progress in the campaign for a military embargo on Israel.

As always, we’ll open with a news roundup by Nora Barrows-Friedman and Jon Elmer will give us all the latest news on the resistance in Gaza and across the region.

Timezones: 19:00 Palestine / 17:00 BST / 18:00 CET / 11:00 CT / 12:00 ET / 09:00 PT

If you miss the broadcast live, you will be able to watch it back in the video above.