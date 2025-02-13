On day 26 of the ceasefire in Gaza, join us at 5 pm UK time for the weekly livestream from The Electronic Intifada.

We’ll be joined by Electronic Intifada contributor Abubaker Abed , who has been traveling across Gaza in recent weeks. We will also discuss whether the ceasefire can still hold, after recent events.

Nora Barrows-Friedman will give a rundown of the latest headlines.

Jon Elmer will look at the fifth prisoner exchange last Saturday, as well as the resistance in the northern West Bank.

Asa Winstanley will report on the highest level Israeli admission so far that they used the Hannibal Doctrine — killing their own people — on 7 October 2023.

Please join myself, Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer and Tamara Nassar at the following times:

19:00 Palestine time / 20:00 Amman time / 17:00 GMT / 1800 CET / 11 am CT / 12 pm ET / 9 am PT

Here’s links all our social media accounts that will broadcast the stream: YouTube, Rumble, X (former Twitter), Twitch, Facebook and Instagram.