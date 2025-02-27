Join us at 5 pm UK time for the weekly livestream from The Electronic Intifada, on Day 40 of the ceasefire in Gaza.

We will speak to Yves Engler , a Canadian author and activist who just spent five days in jail for criticising Israel

Nora Barrows-Friedman will give a rundown of the latest headlines.

Jon Elmer will look at the latest prisoner exchange.

I will talk about the censored film BBC and we will discuss that and a whole lot more.

Please join myself, Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer and Tamara Nassar at the following times:

19:00 Palestine time / 20:00 Amman time / 17:00 GMT / 1800 CET / 11 am CT / 12 pm ET / 9 am PT

Here’s links all our social media accounts that will broadcast the stream: YouTube, Rumble, X (former Twitter), Twitch, Facebook and Instagram.