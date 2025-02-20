Join us at 5 pm UK time for the weekly livestream from The Electronic Intifada.

Returning as guest this week is dissident Israeli historian Ilan Pappé , who will talk about whether the Zionist entity can survive.

Nora Barrows-Friedman will give a rundown of the latest headlines.

Jon Elmer will look at the latest prisoner exchange.

And Ali Abunimah has an update on significant revelations about his imprisonment in Switzerland last month and the legal steps he’s taking to fight back.

Please join myself, Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer and Tamara Nassar at the following times:

19:00 Palestine time / 20:00 Amman time / 17:00 GMT / 1800 CET / 11 am CT / 12 pm ET / 9 am PT

Here’s links all our social media accounts that will broadcast the stream: YouTube, Rumble, X (former Twitter), Twitch, Facebook and Instagram.