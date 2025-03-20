Join us at 4 pm UK time for the weekly livestream from The Electronic Intifada, our first since Israel resumed the full-force genocide in Gaza.

(Note: due to the start of daylight savings time in the US, for UK viewers the livestream will start at 4 pm — an hour earlier than our usual time — both this week and next week. This is a correction to the initial emailed version of this post — apologies for the confusion.)

We’ll speak with human rights lawyer Craig Mokhiber to talk about Israel’s decision to shift back from slow genocide by starvation, to mass murder by bombing.

We hope to be joined from Gaza by contributor Abubaker Abed .

We’ll talk to investigative journalist Eli Clifton about the role of pro-Israel mega-donor Miriam Adelson.

Jon Elmer will have the resistance report.

Nora Barrows-Freidman will have her news roundup.

Please join myself, Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer and Tamara Nassar at the following times:

1800 Palestine time / 1900 Amman time / 1600 GMT / 1600 UK / 1700 CET / 11 am CT / 12 pm ET / 9 am PT

