Join the Electronic Intifada livestream later today for our ongoing coverage of genocide and resistance in Gaza.

Today’s lineup:

We’ll be joined by Professor John Mearsheimer , a world-leading political scientist and co-author of The Israel Lobby and U.S. Foreign Policy.

Ali will also update us on the latest fallout from The New York Times’ fraudulent reporting on “Hamas sexual violence.”

Nora will have her usual news roundup and Jon will walk us through all the latest developments on the ground.

Timezones: 19:00 Palestine / 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CET / 11:00 CT / 12:00 ET / 9:00 PT

If you miss the broadcast live, you will be able to watch it back in the video above.