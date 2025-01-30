On day 12 of the ceasefire in Gaza, join us at 5 pm UK time for the weekly livestream from The Electronic Intifada.
We’ll be joined by Abed Ayoub, executive director of the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC), to talk about the US government’s escalating attack on Palestine solidarity.
Jon Elmer will discuss the most recent prisoner exchanges and as always Nora Barrows-Friedman will give a rundown of the latest headlines.
Please join myself, Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer and Tamara Nassar at the following times:
19:00 Palestine time / 20:00 Amman time / 17:00 GMT / 1800 CET / 11 am CT / 12 pm ET / 9 am PT
Here’s links all our social media accounts that will broadcast the stream: YouTube, Rumble, X (former Twitter), Twitch, Facebook and Instagram.
