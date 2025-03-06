Join us at 5 pm UK time for the weekly livestream from The Electronic Intifada, on Day 47 of the ceasefire in Gaza.
We’ll speak with Sarah Leah Whitson, the executive director of DAWN.
We hope to be joined from Gaza by contributor Abubaker Abed.
We’ll talk about the latest student resistance in the US.
Jon Elmer will have the resistance report.
Nora Barrows-Freidman will have her news roundup.
Please join myself, Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer and Tamara Nassar at the following times:
19:00 Palestine time / 20:00 Amman time / 17:00 GMT / 1800 CET / 11 am CT / 12 pm ET / 9 am PT
Here’s links all our social media accounts that will broadcast the stream: YouTube, Rumble, X (former Twitter), Twitch, Facebook and Instagram.
