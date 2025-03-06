Join us at 5 pm UK time for the weekly livestream from The Electronic Intifada, on Day 47 of the ceasefire in Gaza.

We’ll speak with Sarah Leah Whitson , the executive director of DAWN.

We hope to be joined from Gaza by contributor Abubaker Abed .

We’ll talk about the latest student resistance in the US.

Jon Elmer will have the resistance report.

Nora Barrows-Freidman will have her news roundup.

Please join myself, Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer and Tamara Nassar at the following times:

19:00 Palestine time / 20:00 Amman time / 17:00 GMT / 1800 CET / 11 am CT / 12 pm ET / 9 am PT

Here’s links all our social media accounts that will broadcast the stream: YouTube, Rumble, X (former Twitter), Twitch, Facebook and Instagram.