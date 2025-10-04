This week I appeared on Your Show, a live program which took place in Liverpool during the Labour Party conference. Along with Palestinian scholar and activist Shahd Abusalama and Declassified UK journalist John McEvoy, I talked about the genocide in Gaza.

Many people have described what is happening in Gaza as a livestreamed genocide, which is very accurate.

During this particular panel, it literally happened live while we were on air: our dear friend and colleague Shahd learned that three of her family members had been killed by Israeli forces in northern Gaza. This was obviously heartbreaking news to hear but she somehow carried on.

Watch the entire segment in the video above.