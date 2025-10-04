This week I appeared on Your Show, a live program which took place in Liverpool during the Labour Party conference. Along with Palestinian scholar and activist Shahd Abusalama and Declassified UK journalist John McEvoy, I talked about the genocide in Gaza.
Many people have described what is happening in Gaza as a livestreamed genocide, which is very accurate.
During this particular panel, it literally happened live while we were on air: our dear friend and colleague Shahd learned that three of her family members had been killed by Israeli forces in northern Gaza. This was obviously heartbreaking news to hear but she somehow carried on.
Watch the entire segment in the video above.
Was a genuine honour to host you all, thank you for taking part. I broke down myself afterwards, this was so powerful. My heart goes out to Shahd and her family.
"We have no solution... You [Palestinians] shall continue to live like dogs, and whoever wishes may leave, and we will see where this process leads."
Moshe Dayan (May 20, 1915 – October 16, 1981) was an Israeli military leader and politician. As commander of the Jerusalem front in the 1948 Arab–Israeli War, Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defence Forces (1953–1958) during the 1956 Sinai War, and as Defence Minister during the Six-Day War in 1967, he became a worldwide symbol of fighting for the new state of Israel.
