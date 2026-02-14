Palestine is Still the Issue

Palestine is Still the Issue

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Smithson's avatar
Mark Smithson
2d

Another nail in the Starmer coffin! It's time to drop Israel support and follow international law.

Reply
Share
Xxxx Oooo's avatar
Xxxx Oooo
2d

Fucking amazing. Don't stop.

Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Asa Winstanley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture