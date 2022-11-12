These alleged members of a Mossad terror cell are facing kidnap charges in a Malaysian court. ( Astro AWANI/YouTube )

Eleven Malaysians appeared in court last month, charged with the kidnap of a Palestinian computer programmer off the streets of the capital Kuala Lumpur.

His friend — a second Palestinian computer programmer — narrowly escaped the gang’s clutches.

All indications point to the crime being the doing of a terror cell run by Mossad, Israel’s overseas spy agency.