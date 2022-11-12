How a Mossad terror cell was busted
Malaysian authorities found the kidnappers of a Palestinian computer programmer within 24 hours.
Eleven Malaysians appeared in court last month, charged with the kidnap of a Palestinian computer programmer off the streets of the capital Kuala Lumpur.
His friend — a second Palestinian computer programmer — narrowly escaped the gang’s clutches.
All indications point to the crime being the doing of a terror cell run by Mossad, Israel’s overseas spy agency.
