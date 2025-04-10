It’s day 552 of Israel’s genocide in Gaza. Join us at 5 pm UK time for the weekly livestream from The Electronic Intifada.

We speak to human rights activist Miko Peled , about his most recent book, Injustice: The Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five.

Ali Abunimah will take us through the latest revelations about Rami Davidian, the key October 7th “mass rapes witness” whose stories have now been shown by Israeli journalists to have been total frauds.

Jon Elmer will have the resistance report.

Nora Barrows-Freidman will have her news roundup.

Please join myself, Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer and Tamara Nassar at the following times:

1800 Palestine time / 1900 Amman time / 1600 GMT / 1700 UK / 1800 CET / 11 am CT / 12 pm ET / 9 am PT

Here’s links all our social media accounts that will broadcast the stream: YouTube, Rumble, X (former Twitter), Twitch, Facebook and Instagram.