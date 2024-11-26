How the New York Times' Amsterdam "pogrom" story fell apart
Watch our breakdown of how the paper lied about Israeli football hooligans.
On The Electronic Intifada livestream last week, we followed up on my segment about the rampage of the Israeli football hooligans through Amsterdam the previous week.
We discussed my latest story on how The New York Times killed an investigation into the incident, instead choosing to flagrantly mislead its readers — despite the best efforts of one of its journalists, at least, to correct the record.
As well as explain that story, we discussed some of the latest updates on how the fake story of the “anti-Semitic pogrom” in Amsterdam totally fell apart. Watch the whole discussion in the video above.
Excellent overview of how this story unfolded.
As the Zionist entity gets more desperate, its lies become cruder and more transparent, and hence more easily and quickly debunked.