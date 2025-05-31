On The Electronic Intifada livestream last week, we interviewed Franck Magennis, a brilliant lawyer who works within the courts of England and Wales.
As a communist, he is unashamedly anti-Zionist, allowing his clients to stick to their principles when defending themselves against the Israel lobby.
Watch the whole segment in the video above.
Palestine is Still the Issue is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The USA, GERMANY, ITALY and the UK are now all Fascist Zionist States, to varying degrees
The Gaza Flotilla leaves Sicily in hours to Palestine. Free Gaza. Stop the Zionist Terrorists.