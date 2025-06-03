On last week’s Electronic Intifada livestream, I explained how we fought back against the police raid.
As I announced here on my Substack last week, a judge ruled that the warrants the police used to raid my home and seize my devices back in October were illegal.
The ruling was not a simple matter to obtain and required some brilliant lawyers — led by Tayab Ali at Bindmans — as well as financial backing by the National Union of Journalists.
Thanks for the renewed support that has rolled in since we announced the news last week. Watch the full segment in the video above.
Well done to you and your team. You should be compensated financially for having had your property illegally removed.
Take it further if possible. From where did the orders originate.