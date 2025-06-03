On last week’s Electronic Intifada livestream, I explained how we fought back against the police raid.

As I announced here on my Substack last week, a judge ruled that the warrants the police used to raid my home and seize my devices back in October were illegal.

They won't stop us that easily Asa Winstanley · October 25, 2024 Most of you will already know by now that on Thursday last week my home was raided by Britain’s “Counter Terror Command,” and most of the digital tools I rely on for my journalism were confiscated — including my phone and computers. Read full story

The ruling was not a simple matter to obtain and required some brilliant lawyers — led by Tayab Ali at Bindmans — as well as financial backing by the National Union of Journalists.

Thanks for the renewed support that has rolled in since we announced the news last week. Watch the full segment in the video above.