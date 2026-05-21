Palestine is Still the Issue

Palestine is Still the Issue

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Helge's avatar
Helge
6d

Offer money and power….mix that with a BAD CONSCIENCE….and you have TOTAL CONTROL…..

….they NEED these sick people….

Reply
Share
Jo Waller's avatar
Jo Waller
6d

No Asa. The 'covid' debacle, targeting with climate crisis denials, images of small boats and misleading information about 'woke' government and Muslims via the algorithm created Tommy Robinson. https://jowaller.substack.com/p/every-sneer-at-anti-vaxxers-and-every

Reply
Share
15 replies
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Asa Winstanley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture