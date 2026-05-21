How Zionists created Tommy Robinson
Watch my appearance on Palestine Deep Dive with Lowkey.
Yesterday I went on the excellent Palestine Deep Dive’s new weekly chat show, with hosts Ahmed Alnaouq and Hala Hanina.
We discussed the demonstrations in London this past weekend, Palestine Action, the genocide in Gaza and much more.
Watch the whole thing in the video above.
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Offer money and power….mix that with a BAD CONSCIENCE….and you have TOTAL CONTROL…..
….they NEED these sick people….
No Asa. The 'covid' debacle, targeting with climate crisis denials, images of small boats and misleading information about 'woke' government and Muslims via the algorithm created Tommy Robinson. https://jowaller.substack.com/p/every-sneer-at-anti-vaxxers-and-every