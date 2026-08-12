Palestine is Still the Issue

Palestine is Still the Issue

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doug shaeffer's avatar
doug shaeffer
Aug 12

thanks, asa!

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Elsie Rockwell's avatar
Elsie Rockwell
Aug 13

Quite a challenge, and a way to reach a new public. Great initiative!

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