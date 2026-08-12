I have joined Ilena Chan as co-host on a new weekly show, The Anti-Imperialist Film Club. On the show we watch and review films and give them two ratings: how much we enjoyed them as films and how anti-imperialist the politics of the film are.
For our first episode, we watched John Woo’s 1980s Vietnam War film Bullet in the Head.
Watch the whole episode in the video above.
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thanks, asa!
Quite a challenge, and a way to reach a new public. Great initiative!