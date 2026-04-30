Last Friday I returned to the Empire Watch livestream to talk geopolitics with Ileana and Sara.

We started with the latest developments in the Iran war and the strange, liminal situation of a temporary ceasefire with the US — which is not really a full ceasefire in any case — which has been unilaterally extended by Trump, despite Iran refusing to agree to US-imposed surrender terms.

We also discussed the latest development in the case against the UK government for its ban on Palestine Action and the general atmosphere of repression in the UK.

Watch the whole segment in the video above.