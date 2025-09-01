At the Beautiful Days festival in Devon last month I was one of several speakers to talk on two panels about Palestine at the Rebel Tent.

In this panel, chaired by Jackie Walker, I and other participants debate how best to describe the reality of the situation in Gaza right now. The consensus, of course, was generally that it is best to emphasise the fact of the genocide taking place.

However, I also argued that Gaza is both a genocide and a war. It is a genocide against the entire population. At the same time, there is an ongoing, asymmetric guerrilla war waged by the Palestinian resistance against the Israeli occupier.

We also talked a little about our personal histories and how we first encountered the issue of the Palestinian struggle.

Watch the entire panel discussion in the video above.