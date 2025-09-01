At the Beautiful Days festival in Devon last month I was one of several speakers to talk on two panels about Palestine at the Rebel Tent.
In this panel, chaired by Jackie Walker, I and other participants debate how best to describe the reality of the situation in Gaza right now. The consensus, of course, was generally that it is best to emphasise the fact of the genocide taking place.
However, I also argued that Gaza is both a genocide and a war. It is a genocide against the entire population. At the same time, there is an ongoing, asymmetric guerrilla war waged by the Palestinian resistance against the Israeli occupier.
We also talked a little about our personal histories and how we first encountered the issue of the Palestinian struggle.
Watch the entire panel discussion in the video above.
No need for discussion, it cannot be a war, this would require two nations, each with an army, going at it...
This is a genocide...100%
The Palestinian resistance forces killed maybe 20 or so in July 2023, and the israelis killed about 1100 in July 2023, then went on to kill at least 150,000 more so far, with no likelihood of stopping killing until all are either dead or driven into other countries...
To question like you do, is to accept the narrative of doubt!
If I start battering you relentlessly, is there a fight? And further, if you defend yourself, is that a condition for it to be a fight?
There is no war, a war requires a front line. There is no front line in Gaza, only a bully relentlessly battering and people dying without ability to defend themselves.
Aiding in romanticising Israels talking points doesn't make you a hero!