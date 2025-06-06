On The Electronic Intifada livestream this week we discussed some breaking news. Former Israeli minister Avigdor Lieberman confirmed on Thursday that Israel is arming gangs in Gaza which have looted UN aid trucks and fighting Hamas.

The same gangs are now setting up concentration camps in Rafah to trap Palestinians. Interestingly, Lieberman even said that these gangs are composed of ISIS-affiliated elements.

Watch the whole segment in the video above.