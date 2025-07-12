Palestine is Still the Issue

Palestine is Still the Issue

Zionism and Zionists are VILE, which is just EVIL spelled another way.

The bible is a fiction, I'm surprised there are still people who think it is a history. The Torah is made up of ancient polytheistic Semitic myths from before Jews entered recorded history. Then there were the stories plagiarised or reinterpreted, suit yourself here, from the Egyptians. The description of the first temple fits the description of Amenemope III's palace and whose wisdoms greatly influenced Solomon's proverbs. BTW Abraham, David Solomon and Moses almost certainly didn't exist and the Book of Daniel is almost certainly a fake and Daniel never existed. Nothing changes in the world of Israel. Everything about the place was fake in the first place. Ancient Greeks, Persians, Ancient Egyptians, Romans, all wrote everything down, none ever mention Judea, all mention Canaan or Palestine or the preceding names for Palestine. It's all fake.

The Exodus never happened, there were no slaves building in Egypt, Jericho had no walls at the supposed time of Joshua. The list goes on and on, all the way up to today.

