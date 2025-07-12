Israel's latest "mass rape" report is a warrant for genocide
Watch Ali Abunimah and myself break down the new Dinah Project report.
On The Electronic Intifada livestream on Thursday Ali Abunimah and myself dove into a new Israeli report that gained a lot of mainstream media headlines this past week.
Written by The Dinah Project, the report was on alleged sexual violence by Palestinians on October 7th 2023. Ali and myself looked at the report and found it to be a tissue of lies and fabrications. It regurgitates long-debunked tall tales and discredited “eyewitnesses.”
Perhaps even more disturbing, it explicitly tries to blame and punish Palestinians as a whole for these alleged crimes, using a genocidal Bible story as its motivation — the rape of Dinah in Genesis chapter 34.
It is a warrant for genocide in Gaza.
Watch the whole 47 minute segment in the video above.
Content warning: violent and sexually explicit descriptions and allegations of sexual assault.
Palestine is Still the Issue is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Zionism and Zionists are VILE, which is just EVIL spelled another way.
The bible is a fiction, I'm surprised there are still people who think it is a history. The Torah is made up of ancient polytheistic Semitic myths from before Jews entered recorded history. Then there were the stories plagiarised or reinterpreted, suit yourself here, from the Egyptians. The description of the first temple fits the description of Amenemope III's palace and whose wisdoms greatly influenced Solomon's proverbs. BTW Abraham, David Solomon and Moses almost certainly didn't exist and the Book of Daniel is almost certainly a fake and Daniel never existed. Nothing changes in the world of Israel. Everything about the place was fake in the first place. Ancient Greeks, Persians, Ancient Egyptians, Romans, all wrote everything down, none ever mention Judea, all mention Canaan or Palestine or the preceding names for Palestine. It's all fake.
The Exodus never happened, there were no slaves building in Egypt, Jericho had no walls at the supposed time of Joshua. The list goes on and on, all the way up to today.