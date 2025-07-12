“The Seduction of Dinah, Daughter of Leah,” (detail) an 1896 Orientalist painting by James Tissot . In the Bible story, Canaanites take Jacob’s daughter Dinah away by force and she is raped. Jacob’s sons then massacre an entire city. Israel’s modern day “Dinah Project” aims to do the same in Gaza by pushing false stories about rape on October 7th.

On The Electronic Intifada livestream on Thursday Ali Abunimah and myself dove into a new Israeli report that gained a lot of mainstream media headlines this past week.

Written by The Dinah Project, the report was on alleged sexual violence by Palestinians on October 7th 2023. Ali and myself looked at the report and found it to be a tissue of lies and fabrications. It regurgitates long-debunked tall tales and discredited “eyewitnesses.”

Perhaps even more disturbing, it explicitly tries to blame and punish Palestinians as a whole for these alleged crimes, using a genocidal Bible story as its motivation — the rape of Dinah in Genesis chapter 34.

It is a warrant for genocide in Gaza.

Watch the whole 47 minute segment in the video above.

Content warning: violent and sexually explicit descriptions and allegations of sexual assault.