It’s day 587 of Israel’s genocide in Gaza. Join us at 5 pm UK time for the weekly livestream from The Electronic Intifada.

It’s also Nakba Day, marking 77 years since Israel expelled 800,000 Palestinians — a process that has continued ever since.

We will speak to Microsoft employees about how the tech giant is involved in Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Jon Elmer will have the resistance report.

Nora Barrows-Friedman will start the show with her usual news headlines.

And I’ll briefly outline my latest story about Palestinian collaborator Hussein al-Sheikh, who’s likely to be the next unelected “president” of Israel’s “Palestinian Authority.

Please join myself, Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer and Tamara Nassar at the following times:

1800 Palestine time / 1900 Amman time / 1600 GMT / 1700 UK / 1800 CET / 11 am CT / 12 pm ET / 9 am PT

Here’s links all our social media accounts that will broadcast the stream: YouTube, Rumble, X (former Twitter), Twitch, Facebook and Instagram.