Itโ€™s day 587 of Israelโ€™s genocide in Gaza. Join us at 5 pm UK time for the weekly livestream from The Electronic Intifada.

Itโ€™s also Nakba Day, marking 77 years since Israel expelled 800,000 Palestinians โ€” a process that has continued ever since.

We will speak to Microsoft employees about how the tech giant is involved in Israelโ€™s genocide in Gaza.

Jon Elmer will have the resistance report.

Nora Barrows-Friedman will start the show with her usual news headlines.

And Iโ€™ll briefly outline my latest story about Palestinian collaborator Hussein al-Sheikh, whoโ€™s likely to be the next unelected โ€œpresidentโ€ of Israelโ€™s โ€œPalestinian Authority.

Please join myself, Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer and Tamara Nassar at the following times:

1800 Palestine time / 1900 Amman time / 1600 GMT / 1700 UK / 1800 CET / 11 am CT / 12 pm ET / 9 am PT

Hereโ€™s links all our social media accounts that will broadcast the stream: YouTube, Rumble, X (former Twitter), Twitch, Facebook and Instagram.