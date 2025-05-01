It’s day 573 of Israel’s genocide in Gaza. Join us at 5 pm UK time for the weekly livestream from The Electronic Intifada.

We’ll be joined from Gaza by writer and video journalist Ruwaida Amer , conditions allowing.

Journalist Kei Pritsker will come on the stream to talk about his new film, The Encampments, which is about the student movement in the US.

Jon Elmer will have the resistance report.

Nora Barrows-Freidman will start the show with her usual news headlines.

Please join myself, Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer and Tamara Nassar at the following times:

1800 Palestine time / 1900 Amman time / 1600 GMT / 1700 UK / 1800 CET / 11 am CT / 12 pm ET / 9 am PT

Here’s links all our social media accounts that will broadcast the stream: YouTube, Rumble, X (former Twitter), Twitch, Facebook and Instagram.