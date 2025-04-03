Join us at 5 pm UK time for the weekly livestream from The Electronic Intifada.
Today we’ll watch excerpts from “Kids Under Fire” a new Al Jazeera film about Gaza, and speak to Josh Rushing, one of the filmmakers.
We also hope to be joined live from Gaza by Zahed Rahman, a nurse who has been working in hospital emergency departments there.
Jon Elmer will have the resistance report.
Nora Barrows-Freidman will have her news roundup.
Please join myself, Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer and Tamara Nassar at the following times:
1800 Palestine time / 1900 Amman time / 1600 GMT / 1700 UK / 1800 CET / 11 am CT / 12 pm ET / 9 am PT
Here’s links all our social media accounts that will broadcast the stream: YouTube, Rumble, X (former Twitter), Twitch, Facebook and Instagram.
