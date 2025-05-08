It’s day 580 of Israel’s genocide in Gaza. Join us at 5 pm UK time for the weekly livestream from The Electronic Intifada.

Activist Daniel Day made headlines in March when he scaled Big Ben with a Palestinian flag, to protest Britain’s involvement in the Gaza holocaust. We’re delighted to welcome him onto the stream today.

Investigative journalist David Sheen will talk about his latest exposé of Israel’s lies and cover-ups of what happened on 7 October 2023.

Jon Elmer will have the resistance report.

Nora Barrows-Friedman will start the show with her usual news headlines.

And I’ll briefly outline my latest story about Palestinian collaborator Hussein al-Sheikh, who’s likely to be the next unelected “president” of Israel’s “Palestinian Authority.

Please join myself, Ali Abunimah, Nora Barrows-Friedman, Jon Elmer and Tamara Nassar at the following times:

1800 Palestine time / 1900 Amman time / 1600 GMT / 1700 UK / 1800 CET / 11 am CT / 12 pm ET / 9 am PT

