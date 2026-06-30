Palestine is Still the Issue

Palestine is Still the Issue

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Zach's avatar
Zach
7d

Aaron, you need to get your historic facts straight before you start delivering ‘history’ lesson to other readers. All disobedience movements and even revolutions had started in small cells, even by individual thinkers and brave people who wanted the change. Not all succeed in becoming a mass movement, but some do. Without trying to fight oppression no one will ever know will the struggle be successful. Idea for American or Bolshevik revolution never started upfront with 100,000 fighters but with 3-10 people who spread the flame of purpose and idea of betterment. And those brave people disrupting the genocide even in the smallest way, are doing just that - passing the flame of free speech and non violent action around.

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The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
7d

You can't stop a good idea and good activists!

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