Palestine is Still the Issue

Palestine is Still the Issue

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Michael Gillespie's avatar
Michael Gillespie
May 19

Those four are so obviously not terrorists that their conviction serves as a remarkably persuasive indictment of the corrupt criminal justice system that is persecuting them for no imaginable good reason.

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
May 19

Thank you for covering this serious issue! We know who the real war criminals are.

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