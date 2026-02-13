Last night on The Electronic Intifada livestream, I explained the “Filton 6” court victory, as five of the Palestine Action political prisoners were liberated from jail by a jury.

I wrote about that last week. You can read my article on that for all the details, but on the livestream yesterday I explained several updates that have happened since my report was published.

As I’m going to press with this post, the news has come through that the “terrorist” ban on Palestine Action has been quashed by the High Court. My full report on that will also be up on EI by the end of today — and posted here on my Substack tomorrow morning.