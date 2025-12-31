Palestine Action's history of success and prospects for a return
Watch my appearance on the Empire Watch livestream.
Last month I appeared on the Empire Watch livestream. It was a long two hour session, and we covered several different topics. I was their guest for most of the stream. I’ve previously posted the segment where we talked about Your Party and the prospects for an anti-imperialist British socialism.
There was another segment in which we talked about the history of Palestine Action and the British establishment’s attempt to fix an important recent legal case.
You can watch the Palestine Action segment in the video above or the entire stream in the video below.
What’s the latest on Palestine Action?
Listening thru Winstanley's well informed dissection of the forces of disorder brings home the very tactic: namely, of layered complication of the operations of disorder, which serves to derail attention of the citizenry, due to production of a dullness/dryness in the necessary explication of the deliberate in-place complicatedness. Power always uses any means whatsoever to facilitate itself.