Palestine is Still the Issue

DEREK HANDS
Dec 31

What’s the latest on Palestine Action?

George McFetridge
5d

Listening thru Winstanley's well informed dissection of the forces of disorder brings home the very tactic: namely, of layered complication of the operations of disorder, which serves to derail attention of the citizenry, due to production of a dullness/dryness in the necessary explication of the deliberate in-place complicatedness. Power always uses any means whatsoever to facilitate itself.

