Palestine is Still the Issue

Palestine is Still the Issue

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Hammond CMT's avatar
Kevin Hammond CMT
15h

Thank you for all of your hard work Asa.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marsha's avatar
Marsha
1d

I tried, everybody is in their own corner. Pride is having a separate demo from no kings. . My daughter won’t do any of it even though she hats Lump! I’ll go see who is hangout out on the local street etc. . That’s it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Asa Winstanley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture