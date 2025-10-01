Palestinian "state" recognition is hollow at best
Watch our discussion about the UK and other accomplices to the Gaza genocide recognising the Israel's quisling PA as a "state."
On The Electronic Intifada livestream last week, we reacted to the news that the UK and other leading supporters of the Israeli genocide in Gaza have now recognised the Palestinian Authority as the “state” of Palestine.
In reality, the PA is nothing but a subcontractor for Israel’s occupation.
Watch the whole discussion in the video above.
This is why we need trusted journalism and valuable reporting, because I for one cannot bear to listen to that loathsome entity, Starmer.
Thank you for listening to his empty blather so I don't have to.
Thank you, Asa. You're a brave tireless champion for truth and justice.
The plan is the equivalent of blaming Ted Bundy's victims for Ted Bundy's crimes, and saying that all future potential victims need to stop doing anything and everything to threaten Ted’s right to live in peace. We shouldn't expect more from a Liberal Order that is riddled with lies and duplicity from top to bottom.
And appointing the butcher of Baghdad Tony Blair as the caretaker of Gaza shows just how closely tragedy and comedy align.
This is my take on Kneecap and the British Order as a thinking Irish person that stands on the right side of humanity with Palestine.
