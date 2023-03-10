Palestine is Still the Issue

Palestine is Still the Issue

Daniel Waterman
Mar 11, 2023

I am sorry that my comments did not make it through but here is my take on this manufactured anti-semitism crisis:

Yes, Israel is behind it, however it is not because the Jewish state needs to retain the justification of victimhood. It is because Jeremy Corbyn represented the possibility of a sharp break with neoliberal policy. This would have had a substantial impact on those who are running the planet into the ground. By promoting neoliberalism Israel's corrupt leaders and their foreign supporters can continue to enrich themselves while ensuring the rest of us are divided amongst ourselves and unable to mount a proper revolution.

DamandaC
Mar 11, 2023

Shared on Twitter. Solidarity ✊🇵🇸

