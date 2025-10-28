On The Electronic Intifada livestream last week I reported on the arrest of Dr. Rahmeh Aladwan, a British-Palestinian medical doctor facing repression in the UK a couple of days before our broadcast.

The arrest was a clear case of political interference in the supposedly independent UK medical tribunals and licensing system, and only the latest sign of a wider purge of the National Health Service of solidarity with Palestinians.

Watch the whole segment in the video above.