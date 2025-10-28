Purging Palestine solidarity from the NHS
Watch our video about the arrest of Dr. Rahmeh Aladwan.
On The Electronic Intifada livestream last week I reported on the arrest of Dr. Rahmeh Aladwan, a British-Palestinian medical doctor facing repression in the UK a couple of days before our broadcast.
The arrest was a clear case of political interference in the supposedly independent UK medical tribunals and licensing system, and only the latest sign of a wider purge of the National Health Service of solidarity with Palestinians.
Watch the whole segment in the video above.
Palestine is Still the Issue is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
We have been taken over by the U.S.A. and its proxy, Israel.
This is getting more and more blatantly and painfully true !