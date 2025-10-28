Palestine is Still the Issue

Palestine is Still the Issue

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer Akdemir's avatar
Jennifer Akdemir
4d

We have been taken over by the U.S.A. and its proxy, Israel.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
William Hacon's avatar
William Hacon
4d

This is getting more and more blatantly and painfully true !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Asa Winstanley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture