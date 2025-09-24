Sami Al-Arian on Israel's bombing of Qatar, US repression and much more
Watch our interview with the astute Palestinian analyst.
On The Electronic Intifada livestream last week, we spoke to Professor Sami Al-Arian, the director of the Center for Islam and Global Affairs at Istanbul Zaim University.
The son of refugees expelled from Palestine in 1948, Al-Arian was for over a decade the target of politically motivated persecution by US authorities.
My colleague Nora and myself had a wide-ranging discussion with him about regional developments, including the recent Israeli bombing of Qatar, why Arab states will not use the very real leverage they have against the US, the prospects for a ceasefire in Gaza and the wave of repression in the US again Palestine solidarity groups.
Watch the whole segment in the video above.
Also last week we announced the very sad news of the passing of the mother of our colleague Ali Abunimah, Samir Ali Najjar. Please do watch that here:
Amazing work as always. Thank you for all that you do
Thank you Asa. I watched this interview live when it aired last Thursday and immediately sent it to many folks on my contacts list. This interview with Sami Al-Arian is a MUST WATCH before anyone dares to open their mouth to say anything about Palestine. In just over 50 minutes, Sami Al-Arian gives real context not just to the different milestones on the occupations 77+ years of history but the very immediate scenarios that have driven Palestinians to resist including the fallacy of things like "2-state solution". As always, Electronic Intifada's incredible team of researchers and journalists helps tell the story "exactly like it is".