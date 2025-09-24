Palestine is Still the Issue

Left Hand
2d

Amazing work as always. Thank you for all that you do

Rannahs
2d

Thank you Asa. I watched this interview live when it aired last Thursday and immediately sent it to many folks on my contacts list. This interview with Sami Al-Arian is a MUST WATCH before anyone dares to open their mouth to say anything about Palestine. In just over 50 minutes, Sami Al-Arian gives real context not just to the different milestones on the occupations 77+ years of history but the very immediate scenarios that have driven Palestinians to resist including the fallacy of things like "2-state solution". As always, Electronic Intifada's incredible team of researchers and journalists helps tell the story "exactly like it is".

