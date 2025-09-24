On The Electronic Intifada livestream last week, we spoke to Professor Sami Al-Arian, the director of the Center for Islam and Global Affairs at Istanbul Zaim University.

The son of refugees expelled from Palestine in 1948, Al-Arian was for over a decade the target of politically motivated persecution by US authorities.

My colleague Nora and myself had a wide-ranging discussion with him about regional developments, including the recent Israeli bombing of Qatar, why Arab states will not use the very real leverage they have against the US, the prospects for a ceasefire in Gaza and the wave of repression in the US again Palestine solidarity groups.

Watch the whole segment in the video above.

Also last week we announced the very sad news of the passing of the mother of our colleague Ali Abunimah, Samir Ali Najjar. Please do watch that here: