Palestine is Still the Issue

Palestine is Still the Issue

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Patricia Betty's avatar
Patricia Betty
Jun 25

What I will never understand is why so many people with authority over others, support Israel. They go out of their way to silence anti genocide voices, yet they see the same footage and hear the same stories as the rest of us. Della Valle probably gets to see stuff the gen pop doesn’t see too. Surely they can’t all be in the pay of Israel? Maybe it’s true that the more control you have other others the more psychopathic you become?

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Michael Buergermeister's avatar
Michael Buergermeister
Jun 25

Are certain Swiss officials being blackmailed, are they pedophiles or being bribed? An investigation is needed.

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