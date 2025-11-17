Palestine is Still the Issue

Palestine is Still the Issue

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Antizionistic's avatar
Antizionistic
2d

Zionists are a threat to the rule of law wherever they are.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Amantine Brodeur's avatar
Amantine Brodeur
2d

This makes my skin crawl!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Asa Winstanley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture