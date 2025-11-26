Swiss official who banned Ali Abunimah took Israeli job
I break down how a Swiss police director took Israeli money after banning an important Palestinian journalist.
On The Electronic Intifada’s livestream last week, we discussed the latest developments in my colleague Ali Abunimah’s legal case in Switzerland.
As I wrote in my article, a Swiss parliamentary investigation has found that the the director of the country’s federal police agency was behind the kidnap and expulsion of Ali from the country earlier this year.
Soon after doing that, she retired and took a lucrative job with an Israeli firm linked to some incredibly unsavoury figures.
Watch the full segment in the video above.
Corruption.
Little fascist Nicoletta has stakes in the assassination of mothers and children in Palestine. Money is worth more to her than human life....or so it seems !