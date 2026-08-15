Palestine is Still the Issue

Palestine is Still the Issue

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Joe Collins's avatar
Joe Collins
Aug 15

I shall make it a certainty that I shall read, buy her novels and support Susan Abulhawa. I cannot tolerate lies and deception by the ADL.

By the way, I have come to see that Israel is a violent, disgusting pariah state. Apologies to sensitive souls in Israel, but the truth WILL out.

Free Palestine.

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lo la wit's avatar
lo la wit
Aug 15

It's so disgusting. And perhaps some of us have memory as a goldfish. But if they think that the Palestine action will slow down and tone out, they are mistaken. We will keep on advocating and fighting for Palestine🍉

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