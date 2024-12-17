On the last two weeks of The Electronic Intifada livestream, we discussed events in Syria: the new US-backed insurgent offensive, the subsequent downfall of the government, as well as the new Israeli invasion and bombing campaign against Syria.

In the video below — from two weeks ago — we discussed the historic background to the new insurgent offensive and how the US has been funding and arming al-Qaida-led rebels for 13 years, in a vicious proxy war against Syria.

In the video above — from last week — we discuss the downfall of the Syrian government with our guest Helena Cobban, a veteran expert on the region.

What are the implications of events in Syria for Palestine? What will happen now the US proxy war against Syria finally succeeded? How will the overthrow of one of its members impact the Axis of Resistance? And how has sectarianism been used to mobilised against Syria and the Palestine solidarity movement?

We discussed all this and more — watch the segment in the video above.